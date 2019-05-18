PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son to be buried today

The funeral prayers of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usama Qamar will be offered today (Saturday).

His funeral prayers will be held at 3pm at the Link School’s ground in Lala Musa, the PPP media cell said.

Usama was killed in a road accident in Gujrat’s Lala Musa on Friday. Another young man was also killed in the accident while a third was injured.

A PPP spokesperson said Usama’s car crashed into a tree. He was on his way to Islamabad.

Usama was studying at a college in Lahore. Kaira received news of his son’s death during a press conference in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and other politicians offered their condolences to Kaira and his family over his son’s tragic demise.

