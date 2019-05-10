Policeman arrested after Karachi woman accuses him of torture

Police arrested on Friday an assistant sub-inspector on charges of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Karachi’s North Nazimabad.

A case was registered by Farah Nizam on May 5 against the suspect, identified as Jan Sher Khan.

The case was registered at the North Nazimabad police station under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc).

The following are the punishments for the above sections:

342- one year imprisonment

506- imprisonment of two years, or with fine or with both

367- imprisonment of ten years

The suspect is an assistant sub-inspector, police said.

Nizam was a model. She said in a statement that she became friends with the suspect around six months back, adding that Khan stopped her from modelling.

She told the police that on the night of May 4, when she was coming back from her shoot, Khan abducted her. He stopped the taxi on gunpoint and took her to his house in North Nazimabad and tortured her.

Khan said Nizam had a physical fight and a bitter exchange of words while he was intoxicated. He said they even slapped each other. “We were friends,” he said, adding that he did not torture her and was being accused falsely.

