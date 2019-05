Khyber Paktunkhwa police seized a large consignment of explosive material and ammunition Kurram District on Thursday.

This was the first police inquiry in the area since the merged districts were made part of KP.

The Kurram DPO Rahim Shah said the raid was conducted in Parachinar on a tip-off.

Four RPG rocket launchers, a machine gun, two kilogrammes of explosive material and two IEDs were seized in the raid.

