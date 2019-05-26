Police offer Rs1m award for information in Farishta murder case

The Islamabad police are reaching out to people to help them identify the suspects in the Farishta murder case. A cash reward worth Rs1 million has been announced too.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest on May 20. One of the issues raised during the investigation was that the SHO of the Shahzad Town police station initially refused to register a case of her disappearance. He told the family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.

The police said that the names of people who share information will be kept private. The people who share the information will be directly put in touch with Operations DIG and Investigation SP.

Two investigating teams have been formed but they have failed to trace the suspects.

Islamabad IG Amir Zulfiqar expressed his anger with the performance of the police and remarked that some people’s negligence has brought the morale of the entire department down. “Such negligence will not be tolerated.”

He said that there is high time Operations SSP is appointed. A summary in this regard has been forwarded to the authorities too.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and he suspended the DSP and made the SP the OSD in the case. PM Khan has also demanded an explanation from the IG and operations DG over police negligence.

