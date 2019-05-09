HOME > Politics

Police lodge FIR against PML-N workers over May 7 rally

1 hour ago

Former Pakistani Prime minister Nawaz Sharif (centre L) sits in a car as he heads back to Kot Lakpat Jail in Lahore on May 7, 2019, following the expiry of his bail. (AFP)

Lahore police lodged on Thursday a case against 15,00 PML-N workers for holding a rally without seeking permission from the administration.

On May 7, a large number of PML-N workers gathered outside Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra resident and drove former prime minister to Kot Lakhpat jail in a rally.

The FIR stated that the party workers blocked the roads in Lahore and stopped a train. It also said that the supporters chanted slogans against the government.

The FIR was registered under railway and maintenance of public order acts.

Maryam Nawaz, who had been made party’s vice president a few days ago, directed the party leaders to assist the workers and offer them help.

“Look how terrified they are of PML-N,” she tweeted, asking the party workers to contact her if anyone needs help.

