Police arrest two accused, recover explosives in Mardan

The police have arrested two suspects on Wednesday and seized explosives from their possession in Mardan, within the limits of Rustam Police station.

The suspects have been identified as Farhad, who hails from Peshawar, and Waqar from Mohmand district.

They were arrested thanks to a tip-off received earlier while they were transporting the explosives to Peshawar.

The police have seized around seven kilograms of explosives from their possession which was hidden inside the car.

An FIR has been lodged against them under the Terrorist Act. However, an investigation is still underway.

