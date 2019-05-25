PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan demands NAB chief’s resignation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Malik Ahmed Khan demanded on Saturday the resignation of National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Malik called for a case to be registered against Justice (retd) Iqbal.

PML-N’s Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, says Khan’s demand for the NAB chairperson’s resignation and arrest was his personal opinion. “The PML-N’s stance has been made clear by party president Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,” she said.

The PML-N has called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe the NAB chairperson issue.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.