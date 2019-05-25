PML-N wants PM, NAB chairperson to appear before parliamentary committee

The PML-N has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly calling for the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the NAB chairperson issue. It has also demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB Chairperson Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appear before the committee.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N MPA Uzma Bukhari.

There’s an impression that the government wants to remove the NAB chairperson to end all its cases, the resolution read, adding that the PML-N wants the NAB chairperson to get justice.

In its resolution, the PML-N said that the threads of conspiracy link back to PM House. Does the PM want to hide his corruption, it questioned.

The resolution demanded that a parliamentary committee be formed under the National Assembly’s Rule 204. The prime minister and the NAB chairperson should appear before the committee and explain their position, it demanded.