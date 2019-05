Khawaja Asif says NAB law being used to target opposition

"We want everything to become clear to us," he said.He claimed that the column written by Javed Chaudhry on NAB chairman revealed many insights. "He said that the government will be toppled if NAB starts taking action against members of the ruling party."This made the government alert and attempts were made to blackmail the chairman. Many inquiries are pending in NAB against PTI leader, he remarked.Asif said that the government and opposition members sat down to amend the NAB law. We didn't amend the law when we were in power. "This is our failure," he said.He remarked that the opposition suggested more amendments, while the government suggested person specific amendments. "Their proposed amendments were to save their own party members," he remarked.The PML-N leader said that they want the intent and motive behind the law to be removed. "All opposition parties are being targeted by NAB law," he remarked.We have so many layers of anti-corruption inquiries in the country. There is FIA, anti-corruption cell and NAB and the politicians have become their biggest targets, Asif said.He said that former PM Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Kamran Michael, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Asif himself are being investigated in corruption cases."I just want to tell government officials that power has a shelf life," he remarked. "You will not always be in power."On Pakistan's economy, he remarked that there is no bigger economic tragedy than bringing someone from the IMF and give him control of the finance ministry and State Bank.