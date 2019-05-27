PML-N, Maryam Nawaz issued notices in appointment case

The Election Commission has issued notices to PML-N and its vice-president Maryam Nawaz in a petition challenging her appointment.

The petition was filed by PTI MNAs Maleeka Bukhari, Farrukh Habib, and Javeria Zafar on May 9.

The preliminary hearing on the petition was held on Monday.

The petitioners said that Maryam was convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties case in July 2018. The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence on September 19, 2018.

They argued that just because the sentence has been suspended it doesn’t mean that the trial court didn’t convict her. “Maryam is not qualified to hold the party post,” they said.

PTI’s Bukhari remarked that Maryam should be removed from the post. “We don’t want any person who has been declared a convict to represent Pakistan’s democratic system in any way,” she told SAMAA TV.

Bukhari said that she is hopeful that justice will be served and Maryam will be removed from the post.

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party’s structure on May 3 after which Maryam was appointed as a vice-president of the party among 16 others.

