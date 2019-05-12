PM says terrorists tried to sabotage economic projects in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that terrorists tried to sabotage economic projects in Balochistan.

In a statement issued after three militants attacked the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, the premier said security forces managed to respond in a timely manner and saved precious lives.

He paid tribute to the security guard killed and others injured in the attack and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

We will never allow terrorists to be successful, he said.

