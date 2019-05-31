PM meets Ashraf Ghani, discusses bilateral ties, Afghan peace process

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held separate meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the two-day summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

PM Khan and Dr Ghani exchanged views on bilateral relations and the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ghani to Pakistan “will provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,” a PM Office statement read.

Meanwhile, the premier and the Egyptian president also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international matters.

The issues being faced by Muslims also came under discussion, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.

The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields. They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.

