PM makes surprise visits to Sargodha, Khushab hospitals

Prime Minister Imran Khan made surprise visits to the hospitals in Sargodha and Khushab and a police station in Talagang city to examine the quality of public services there on Saturday.

The step was part of his initiative to make unannounced visits to government institutions, including hospitals, police stations, schools, shelter homes and development schemes.

The PM arrived without any security detail and any prior notice. He was accompanied by Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

The objective was to show compassion to the people and have a direct check on the administration and the standard of the services being provided to the masses.

During his visit to District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha, the prime minister interacted with the attendants, listened to their grievances and inquired about the quality of the healthcare.

He expressed concerns over the overload of the patients at the hospital as the facility catered to the patients coming from nearby areas including Bhera, Khushab, Mianwali and Pind Dadan Khan. He also sought suggestions about the possibilities to expand the facility.

