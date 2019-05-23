PM Khan wants daily updates in the Farishta murder case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Islamabad and wants daily updates on the case.

He expressed his displeasure over the fact that arrests were made so late, even though the Farishta’s family came to register an FIR the day she disappeared. He has suspended the DSP and made the SP the OSD in the case. PM Khan has also demanded an explanation from the IG and operations DG.

ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor also condemned the incident and offered the full support of the army to bring the rapists to justice.

The Islamabad police have arrested three suspects in the case. An FIR was registered on May 19 at the Shahzad Town police station almost five days after Farishta disappeared. The SHO of the Shahzad Town police station, Ghulam Abbas, has been suspended for refusing to register a case earlier. A case of criminal negligence has been registered against him and other personnel of the police station, including the original investigation officer Muhammad Nasir.

A committee has also been formed for a judicial inquiry into the case as well as two investigation teams. This action comes after the girl’s family staged a day-long protest at Taramari Chowk on Wednesday.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from their house in Chak Shahzad, according to her father. He said he arrived at the Shahzad Town police station at 7pm to lodge an FIR but no one spared him a glance till 12:30am. The girl’s body was found in a forest nearby on May 20.

The police have confirmed that according to the post-mortem examination, she was raped. They are waiting on a more detailed report. ADC Bilawal Abro has been appointed the main investigator and will present a report in seven days.

