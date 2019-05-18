HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia on May 30

9 mins ago

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit on May 30 to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The PM will meet the Saudi Arabian leaders and other OIC leaders.

PM Khan will also address the session of OIC on May 31. He will meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his two-day visit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also arrive in Saudi Arabia on May 27 to attend a meeting of the OIC foreign ministers.

TOPICS:
Imran Khan Saudi Arabia


