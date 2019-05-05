HOME > Education

PM Khan lays foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa

1 min ago

Photo: Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan laid on Sunday the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University of Sufism, Science, and Technology in Sohawa, Jhelum.

“Countries cannot progress till its people get an education,” said Imran Khan while addressing the ceremony.

Pakistan has a serious dearth of leaders, he said. “We want young people to become leaders. We want people to know why a separate homeland was created for Muslims. We want everyone to become equal citizens.”

It is important for leaders to follow an ideology. “If you have no ideology then how can you become a leader?”

Islam has been the foundation of one of the best civilizations in the world for 1,000 years. “We need to enlighten our children about this,” he added.

PM Khan said that the private financers helped raised the money for the university. He remarked that 35% of students will be provided with scholarships.

The university will provide both Islamic and scientific education to the students and help them become morally, intellectually and spiritually accomplished persons, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

The university is being set up to actualise the PM’s dream of providing equal opportunities to the country’s young people, he remarked.

TOPICS:
Al-Qadir University PM Imran Khan


Imran Khan, Sufi university, Science and Technology, Sohawa, Jhelum
 
