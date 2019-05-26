HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan calls Modi to congratulate him on election win

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his second term in office during a phone call on Sunday. 

“PM [Khan] expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet. The prime minister also said that he is looking forward to working to Indian PM to ensure peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the call too. “He (Modi) stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress, and prosperity in our region,” according to the ministry.

Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 300 of India’s 543 elected lower house seats in the elections.

On March 23, Imran Khan had congratulated Modi in a tweet, in both Urdu and English, and said that he looks forward to working with him “for peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia.”

Tensions between the neighbouring countries flared after cross-border air strikes in February.

