PM Khan approves Rs2bn Ramazan relief package: Firdous Ashiq Awan

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan has approved a Rs2 billion Ramazan relief package, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday.

She said 19 essential commodities will be provided at subsidised rates at around 2,000 utility stores across Pakistan.

The government will provide a subsidy of Rs95 on wheat flour, Rs5 on sugar, Rs15 on ghee, Rs10 on cooking oil, Rs20 on chana dal (lentils), Rs15 on moong dal, Rs30 on dates, Rs15 on rice, Rs50 on black tea and Rs10 on milk.

The managing director of the Utility Stores Corporation advised people not to buy more than a week’s grocery as it creates a shortage of supplies.

