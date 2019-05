Prime Minister Imran Khan will be heading to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (May 30) for the OIC summit.

He will be raising the issue of Kashmir among other issues during the meeting. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in Saudi Arabia for the meeting.

He will represent Pakistan in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers’ Council in Makkah today.

The theme of the summit is Makkah Summit: Together for the Future.

