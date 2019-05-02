PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase petrol prices.

PM Khan cares about the people and will also take steps to control prices in Ramazan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Aashiq Awan told the media during a press conference on Tuesday.

She said the premier has advised that GST be regularised as a relief for the people and that inflation will get out of hand if petrol prices rise.

Related: OGRA wants to increase petrol prices

OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs14.37 per litre in petrol prices, Rs4.89 in diesel, Rs6.40 in light diesel and Rs7.46 in kerosene oil.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.