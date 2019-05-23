PM Imran Khan looks forward to ‘working for peace’ with Modi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated India’s premier Narendra Modi on his victory in the country’s national elections.

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

With around half the 600 million votes cast counted by 5pm, Election Commission data showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 300 of India’s 543 elected lower house seats.

The BJP’s main rivals Congress were on just 49 seats, with Rahul Gandhi – the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers – in danger of a humiliating loss in the seat held by India’s once-mighty political dynasty for generations.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!,” Modi tweeted as the outcome of the world’s biggest election became clear.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.