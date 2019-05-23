HOME > Geopolitics

PM Imran Khan looks forward to ‘working for peace’ with Modi

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated India’s premier Narendra Modi on his victory in the country’s national elections.

With around half the 600 million votes cast counted by 5pm, Election Commission data showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 300 of India’s 543 elected lower house seats.

The BJP’s main rivals Congress were on just 49 seats, with Rahul Gandhi – the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers – in danger of a humiliating loss in the seat held by India’s once-mighty political dynasty for generations.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!,” Modi tweeted as the outcome of the world’s biggest election became clear.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
bjp elections Imran Khan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Top stories of the day
Top stories of the day
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.