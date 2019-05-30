PM arrives in Madina, offers prayers in Masjid Nabawi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Madina on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

He paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi. The Prime Minister also offered Navafil at Riyadhul Jannah. Later, the prime minister left for Jeddah, a press statement of the PM Office said.

He will represent Pakistan at the 14th OIC Summit to be held in Makkah on Friday. The summit will be chaired by Khadimul Harmain Sharifain King Salman bin Abdil Aziz Alsaud.

The title of the conference is ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future.’ Chaired by King Salman, the conference aims to develop a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

Ahead of the summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah. It deliberated on adopted outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.