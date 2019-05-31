HOME > News

PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar

1 hour ago

No one was hurt





A PIA training flight made an emergency landing in a field in Thatta's Keti Bandar Friday morning. 

The flight took off at around 9am and had to make an emergency landing due to issues in its engine.

It landed in a field near Golai.

The police say the pilot and student in the plane are safe. However, the wings of the plane were damaged during the landing.

The police have sealed the area.

