Former Sindh law minister wants medical facilities at Pakistani airports
Chaos in the National Assembly as tempers and fists fly
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
Karachi woman UC counselor among 15 arrested for drug dealing
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
Zohair Ali
1 hour ago
No one was hurt
A PIA training flight made an emergency landing in a field in Thatta's Keti Bandar Friday morning.
The flight took off at around 9am and had to make an emergency landing due to issues in its engine.
It landed in a field near Golai.
The police say the pilot and student in the plane are safe. However, the wings of the plane were damaged during the landing.
The police have sealed the area.
TOPICS:
pia
thatta
