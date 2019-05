The luggage of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passengers flying to Gilgit was left in Islamabad by the national flag carrier on Wednesday.

The passengers of PIA flight PK-605, which reached Gilgit from Islamabad, were informed about the situation once they arrived. They staged a protest at the airport against the PIA staff.

The airline said that passengers’ luggage would arrive in a day or two.

