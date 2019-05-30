Phone services restored in North Waziristan after five days

Telephone lines, mobile phone reception and internet connectivity was restored on Thursday to North Waziristan five days after the clash between PTM supporters and the army at the Kharqamar check post on May 26.

Mobile phone networks, landline services and DSL services are now functional. All other activities in the area have started to operate as per the routine.

Earlier today, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen called for the release of PTM supporters arrested after the clash on Sunday.

He also requested the curfew in the area to be lifted and for the injured to be shifted to hospitals.

Pashteen was addressing the meeting of a Senate Special Committee. The committee constituted a five member team to stay in contact with members of PTM on problems faced by the Pashtuns.

PTM members also asked for the civil administration to provide basic amenities in Waziristan.

Discussion also took place on the constitution of a parliamentary committee to investigate the Kharqamar check post incident.

