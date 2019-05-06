HOME > News

Petition filed to stop Shahid Afridi from publishing ‘Game Changer’

2 hours ago

An application has been filed in the Sindh High Court to stop the publication of cricketer Shahid Afridi’s book Game Changer.

The petitioner, Abdul Jalil Marwat, says that Afridi in his book called cricketing great Javed Miandad a “small man” and termed former Pakistan team captain Waqar Younis a “mediocre captain and a terrible coach”.

Afridi used an indecent word – “sariyal” – which means burnt up for Indian cricketer Gautam Ghambir, the application said.

In his book, Afridi said that he was born in 1975. However, in 1996, PCB, ICC and other institutions mentioned Afridi as a 16-year-old when he broke the world record for the fastest century in an ODI match.

Afridi should prove his age in the court as according to his claim in the book he was 20 or 21 when he scored his first century, the petitioner said.

Praying to the court to stop Afridi and Wajahat Saeed Khan from publishing the book, the petitioner requested the court to get the derogatory remarks about Miandad, Younis and Ghambir removed.

TOPICS:
game changer Shahid Afridi waqar younis


Shahid Afridi, Boom Boom Afridi, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Gautam Ghambir, Sindh High Court, SHC,
 
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
