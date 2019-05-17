Peshawar students to take class nine, matric examinations together

The students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now take their class nine and matric examinations together from 2021 onwards.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department issued a notification on Friday. The assessments for class eight students have been replaced by formal board examinations.

There will be no separate board examination for class nine students in the current session 2019-2020, according to the notification.

BISE Peshawar will conduct the middle standard school examination from 2020 onwards.

The students who fail their class nine exams in 2019 can appear for them along with their matric examinations next year.

