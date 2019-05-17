HOME > Education

Peshawar students to take class nine, matric examinations together

11 mins ago

The students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now take their class nine and matric examinations together from 2021 onwards. 

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department issued a notification on Friday. The assessments for class eight students have been replaced by formal board examinations.

There will be no separate board examination for class nine students in the current session 2019-2020, according to the notification.

Related: Education minister suspends principal during visit to Lyari exam centre

BISE Peshawar will conduct the middle standard school examination from 2020 onwards.

The students who fail their class nine exams in 2019 can appear for them along with their matric examinations next year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
matric exams Peshawar


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.