HOME > News

Peshawar doctors boycott OPDs after brawl with health minister

May 15 , 2019

Doctors boycotted the outpatient departments at all government hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday after an associate professor was beaten allegedly by Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan.

According to the KP Doctors Council, their primary demand was that an FIR be registered against the beating of Dr Ziauddin and a judicial inquiry be opened against Inamullah Khan. Dr Ziauddin works at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The minister and his guard beat the assistant professor during a meeting of the hospital board of governors.

Dr Ziauddin and the minister shouted at each other during the meeting.

The minister claimed, however, that Nausherwan Burki, a cousin of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was egged by young doctors.

Inamullah Khan has said that when he reached the hospital to inquire further, he too was attacked. He claimed that Dr Ziauddin had attacked him but he was saved by his bodyguards.

A case has been later registered against Dr Ziauddin on the minister’s request. The police have arrested four young doctors after identifying them from CCTV footage of egging Burki.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan summoned a report after ordering an immediate inquiry.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Peshawar


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CCTV, Young doctors, Peshawar, KP, Nausherwan Burki, Khyber Teaching Hospital
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.