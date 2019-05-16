Peshawar doctors boycott OPDs after brawl with health minister

Doctors boycotted the outpatient departments at all government hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday after an associate professor was beaten allegedly by Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan.

According to the KP Doctors Council, their primary demand was that an FIR be registered against the beating of Dr Ziauddin and a judicial inquiry be opened against Inamullah Khan. Dr Ziauddin works at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The minister and his guard beat the assistant professor during a meeting of the hospital board of governors.

Dr Ziauddin and the minister shouted at each other during the meeting.

The minister claimed, however, that Nausherwan Burki, a cousin of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was egged by young doctors.

Inamullah Khan has said that when he reached the hospital to inquire further, he too was attacked. He claimed that Dr Ziauddin had attacked him but he was saved by his bodyguards.

A case has been later registered against Dr Ziauddin on the minister’s request. The police have arrested four young doctors after identifying them from CCTV footage of egging Burki.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan summoned a report after ordering an immediate inquiry.

