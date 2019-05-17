PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan because of ‘internal issues’

PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan because of its “internal issues”, announced Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal during a Senate Standing Committee on IT briefing on Thursday.

The US-based financial services company is an online money transfer system used by individuals and businesses to make payments. For example, a consumer can purchase his favourite book from Amazon.com if he has a PayPal account. However, the services were not available in Pakistan.

“We are still talking to PayPal,” Afzal said.

Senator Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh suggested that Pakistan can sign a public-private partnership with PayPal instead.

Afzal said that they are also in talks with Alipay and Google.

Shaikh remarked that the Universal Services Fund representatives should be told about the problems being faced by those who freelance.

“We conducted a survey of those who freelance and found out that they have been facing a lot of problems,” remarked Afzal.

Senator Rehman Malik pointed out that one of the problems being faced by Pakistan is the lack of credit checking. “We were given details of 200 bank accounts with suspicious transactions. The IT ministry should implement the system of credit checking.”

In October 2018, former finance minister Asad Umar asked the IT ministry to form a task force to either convince PayPal to come to Pakistan or work on launching a home-grown online payment system.

