Passenger trains delayed after track closure near Nawabshah

2 hours ago

Almost a full day after a cargo train derailed between Nawabshah’s Bharya Road Station and Padidan, only one track has been opened, causing massive delays for passenger trains. 

Fourteen bogies of a Lahore-bound cargo train derailed on Friday morning, causing rail traffic to be suspended. The train was travelling from Karachi. There were no casualties in the accident.

However, other passenger trains had to be stopped because of the accident. This caused massive delays on both sides of the tracks. As of Saturday morning, only one track had been cleared, resulting in the slow resumption of rail traffic.

The Multan Railway Station is jam packed with trains and passengers. The Khyber Mail reached Multan after 17 hours of delays, while the Shalimar Awami Express reached 12 hours late.

The Tezgam arrived eight hours late. Many trains are still delayed.

