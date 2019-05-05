Passenger jet catches fire, makes crash landing at Moscow airport

At least 13 people were killed after a passenger plane caught fire and made a crash landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, reported Russia Today.

The Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet was carrying 73 passengers and at least five crew members.

Первые секунды после посадки горящего борта в Шереметьево. Люди, спасшиеся из самолёта, бегут по полосе pic.twitter.com/j3lcDnvtEF — baza (@bazabazon) May 5, 2019

Aeroflot Flight SU1492 declared an emergency shortly after takeoff from Sheremetyevo and returned to the airport after 27 minutes in the air. The commuter aircraft was due to fly to Murmansk before the fire forced it to return to Moscow.

“The plane sent out a distress signal after taking off, started emergency landing procedures, failed to land in the first attempt, and in the second it hit landing gear and its nose on the runway and started burning,” an unnamed source told the Interfax news agency.

