Pakistan’s highest civil honour conferred on Chinese vice president

President Arif Alvi conferred on Sunday Pakistan’s highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan during a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

Qishan was honoured by Pakistan for his services in promoting the ties between Pakistan and China.

The ceremony was attended by Senate chairman, MNAs and foreign dignitaries.

Pakistan and China have signed several Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in different sectors too. The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qishan. These MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, disaster management and assistance in the agriculture sector of Lasbela University.

Qishan arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a three-day visit. He was received at the Noor Khan Airbase by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

The Chinese vice president’s visit will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

