Pakistani doctor selected for Rolex Awards for Enterprise 2019

A Pakistani doctor – Sara Saeed – has been selected as a finalist for the Rolex Awards for Enterprise 2019 under the science and health category.

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise support individuals with challenging projects to make the world a better place.

The Rolex Awards are open to anyone over 18 years of age, of any nationality, whose ground-breaking project is helping to expand the knowledge of our world or improve the quality of life on the planet. Projects are grouped broadly in the areas of the environment, applied science and technology, and exploration.

Saeed, 32, is the co-founder and CEO of Sehat Kahani, a service that connects home-based female doctors with people in rural and impoverished communities in a low-cost, service via an electronic health (e-Health) network.

She has created a telemedicine delivery system that can potentially work in remote communities around the world.

“A lot of female doctors here do not work after getting their degree. Instead they become ‘doctor brides’ and stay home with their family. We’re putting these female doctors back into the workforce within the cultural norms that exist in Pakistan and connecting them to patients in poor and rural communities, using digital technology,” Saeed was quoted as saying by Rolex.

According to her profile on its website, Saeed’s network of 23 e-health clinics across Pakistan serves 86,000 patients. It employs 1,500 female doctors and more than 90 nurses and field health workers.

Recently it has included Pakistani female doctors living overseas, making its services available round the clock. Saeed plans to expand her network to 100 e-clinics, delivering affordable healthcare to up to 10 million people by 2023. The result is a model that not only saves lives and delivers affordable care – but also empowers skilled women to reach their full potential.

Five 2019 laureates will be selected after a process of voting, which is open till June 12. You can vote for Saeed here.

