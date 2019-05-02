Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf turns 23

We need to come together to save democracy, says PM Imran Khan.

He was speaking at the 23rd Foundation Day of the PTI at a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention centre in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He spoke about the 23-year-long struggle of PTI, saying that it needs to be understood to see where the party is going.

“Struggles have their ups and downs. People come and go in the party, but the struggle continues,” he said.

Related: PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike

He said he has been blessed with everything and didn’t “need” to come into politics. He had already had fame from playing cricket, he said. But his faith made him feel a responsibility towards the people of Pakistan, the premier said, describing the moment he made a decision to join politics.

“In the 1960s, Pakistani leaders were highly respected when they went abroad,” he said. A country can put up with the crimes and robberies of its public, but it’s a different story when the leaders are criminal, he said.

Addressing the youth of PTI, he said they should study the life of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). He reiterated his usual statements on following the model of Madina for governance.

People made fun of us for around 15 years, he said. But PM Khan kept going with the prophet as his role model, he said.

Related: Government launches Mazdoor Ka Ehsas Programme

The premier shared statistics, saying that he wanted people to know what condition the PTI government received Pakistan in. “People need to know how a government is run. At least then they’ll know tabeedili arahi hai [progress is coming],” he said.

He said people accuse PTI of inflation every where. He gave examples of PML-N, PPP and accusations leveled against PTI by other parties. “It is no doubt that prices have gone up,” he said, explaining the mechanism of how the rupee has depreciated.

He then compared inflation figures between the PML-N and PTI governments, emphasising that PTI has done better than PML-N did in its first eight months.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.