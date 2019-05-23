HOME > News

Pakistan successfully launches Shaheen-II ballistic missile

10 mins ago

Pakistan successfully launched its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, according to the ISPR.

The missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres. 

The missile was launched in the Arabian Sea. The director general of the Strategic Plans Division, commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command, NESCOM chairperson, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers were present at the launch.

The chairperson of the Joint Chief of Staffs Committee and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful launch. The president and prime minister have also conveyed their felicitations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ISPR MISSILE LAUNCH


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
ISPR, shaheen-II, missile launch, pakistan
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.