Pakistan successfully launches Shaheen-II ballistic missile

Pakistan successfully launched its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, according to the ISPR.

The missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres.

The missile was launched in the Arabian Sea. The director general of the Strategic Plans Division, commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command, NESCOM chairperson, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers were present at the launch.

Successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II conducted. Capable of carrying both conventional & nuclear warheads upto a range of 1500 KMs. Shaheen-II fully meets Pak’s strat needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/I9t468wxnq — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2019

The chairperson of the Joint Chief of Staffs Committee and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful launch. The president and prime minister have also conveyed their felicitations.

