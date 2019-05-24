Pakistan Stock Exchange ends week on a positive note

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday closed its week on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 122 points to close at 35,703 points.

In one week, the KSE-100 index jumped 2,537 points following the approval for an equity bailout fund for the Pakistan Stock Exchange and news of Saudi Arabia activating the deferred oil payment for Pakistan.

Volumes edged up as 1.4 million shares worth Rs6 billion changed hands.

The experts believe the KSE-100 index registered an increase of 7.6% in one week after 10 years. The increase has also become the record for this year.

