Pakistan, IMF hold talks in Islamabad

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are holding a meeting in the federal capital on Wednesday.

During the third day of the meeting, the delegation will discuss the bailout package and the country’s economic situation among other matters. The proposed bailout package is expected to be somewhere in the $7-8 billion range.

However, today’s round of talks will focus on briefing the IMF team on the tax amnesty scheme by the Federal Board of Revenue, privatisation programme, power and gas tariffs, and the government’s policies.

Pakistan will also be briefed about the steps to be taken to overcome the fiscal deficit and on increasing tax revenues.

The Pakistani delegation is led by the adviser to Prime Minister on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The delegation also includes three additional secretaries and a senior joint secretary from the finance ministry.

Secretaries from the Power Division, Petroleum Division, and the chairmen of the FBR and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan are also participating in the talks.

The visiting IMF mission will stay in Islamabad to conclude the technical details by May 6, while the policy level understanding will be reached over the next three days.

