Pakistan, FATF teams to meet in Sri Lanka May 13

A meeting between Pakistan and the FATF team has been scheduled on May 13 in Sri Lanka to discuss the implementation of the financial regulator’s recommendations to Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation will be led by Finance Secretary Younus Dhaga.

The State Bank of Pakistan will brief the financial regulator about the steps taken to counter the suspected transactions. Similarly, the SECP has also prepared a report on action taken against the assets of banned outfits.

During the meetings, the FBR authorities brief the FATF about the measures taken to stop money laundering.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.