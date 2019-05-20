Cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter loses battle with cancer

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali’s two-year-old daughter died on Sunday night. She was being treated for cancer in the United States.

The cricketer is expected to leave the tour of England.

Ali tweeted on social media last month that his daughter was being flown to the US for treatment. He asked everyone to pray for her.

My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment. A big shout out to @usembislamabad and @USCGLahore for issuing the visa to us within an hour. Special thanks to Mike, Elizabeth, Tanveer & @TalhaAisham Bhai. Keep my princess in your Duas! — Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) April 22, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, the 27-year-old Ali made 22 during Pakistan’s 54-run defeat by England in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley – a loss that saw England take the series 4-0 after the opening match was washed out.

Ali was not included in Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the World Cup in England, which starts later this month, but that would not prevent him being selected in the final 15-man squad for the tournament.

Related: Cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter off to the US for cancer treatment

A statement issued by Islamabad United, the team Asif plays for in the Pakistan Super League, late Sunday said: “ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us.”

Other people reacted to the news and expressed their condolences to the cricketer and his family.

I know too well the pain & anguish of losing a loved one to cancer. My heart goes out to @AasifAli2018 & his family who lost their beautiful child to this most merciless disease.May Allah grant them strength in this difficult time & may another brave cancer warrior rest in peace. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 19, 2019

Extremely heart broken with the news of @AasifAli2018 daughter passing away my heart and duas goes out to the family may Allah pak grant them all with sabar. :(:(: — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 19, 2019

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون

Allah @AasifAli2018 bhai ki beti ko jaanat naseeb farmaye aur un ki family ko sabr de. Asif bhai jesa saabir insaan maine nahi dekha. Asif bhai is mushkil waqt mai hum sub aap ke saath hein. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 19, 2019

Ali had learned about his daughter’s illness during the fourth season of the PSL, with Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, the former Australia batsman, breaking down in tears when talking about the child’s condition.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.