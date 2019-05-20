HOME > News

Cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter loses battle with cancer

4 hours ago

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali’s two-year-old daughter died on Sunday night. She was being treated for cancer in the United States.

The cricketer is expected to leave the tour of England.

Ali tweeted on social media last month that his daughter was being flown to the US for treatment. He asked everyone to pray for her.

Earlier on Sunday, the 27-year-old Ali made 22 during Pakistan’s 54-run defeat by England in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley – a loss that saw England take the series 4-0 after the opening match was washed out.

Ali was not included in Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the World Cup in England, which starts later this month, but that would not prevent him being selected in the final 15-man squad for the tournament.

Related: Cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter off to the US for cancer treatment

A statement issued by Islamabad United, the team Asif plays for in the Pakistan Super League, late Sunday said: “ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us.”

Other people reacted to the news and expressed their condolences to the cricketer and his family.

Ali had learned about his daughter’s illness during the fourth season of the PSL, with Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, the former Australia batsman, breaking down in tears when talking about the child’s condition.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Asif Ali


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.