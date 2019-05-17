Pakistan Citizens Portal: How not to register your complaint

A mobile application – Pakistan Citizens Portal – was launched last year to allow citizens to voice their grievances with the government.

From complaints about sewage water inundating the road outside a residential area to government officers taking bribes to do one’s work and trash piling up on the streets, citizens mistook news of the portal on SAMAA Digital as the avenue to launch their complaints and started commenting with their problems.

SAMAA Digital got in touch with Nouman Nazim, who handles social media and complaints for Islamabad for the Islamabad administration @ICTA_GoP handle and the Pakistan Citizens Portal, to inform him of the complaints that were landing on our page so they did not fall through the cracks.

The portal has been working and he shared some of the successes.

After several complaints about the non-implementation of government notified rates, DC Rates Counters have been set up at different cash and carry centres.

For those travelling by Daewoo, items being sold at the tuck shops were expensive. The assistant commissioner conducted an inquiry and fixed the prices.

A ban on heavy transport vehicles via the Islamabad Expressway was imposed during the start and end of office hours after commuters complained about traffic congestion.

There was a complaint that the ICT online vehicle verification system of the excise department was not functional for several months. People can now complaint on 0262777 and 0163012.

One individual’s smart card for his vehicle had not been printed, despite several visits to the excise department. SMS alerts are now sent so individuals only visit once after their smart card is ready.

Several other problems relating to forced conversion, abduction, delays in court, hospitals, non-payment of salaries, non-availability of government notified price lists of essential commodities online and various other issues have been addressed by the ICT

