Pakistan bans 11 groups for links with proscribed organisations

The Ministry of Interior on Saturday added 11 groups to the list of proscribed organisations for their links with three banned organisations.

The three banned outfits are Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Falah-i-Insaniyat and Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Al Anfal Trust, Idara-i-Khidmat Khalaq, Al Dawatul Irshad, Al Hamd Trust, Mosque and Welfare Trust, Al Madinah Foundation, Muaz bin Jabal Education Trust, Al Eesar Foundation, Al Rehmat Trust Organisation and Al Furqan Trust were added to the list.

The action has been taken in pursuance of the National Action Plan.

The groups, mostly based in Lahore, Karachi and Bahawalpur, will not be able to collect donations.

The move to ban the groups by the government of Pakistan came just two days before a meeting between Pakistani officials and an FATF team is set to take place in Sri Lanka on May 13.

The Pakistani delegation will be led by Finance Secretary Younus Dhaga.

The State Bank of Pakistan will brief the financial regulator about the steps taken to counter the suspected transactions. Similarly, the SECP has also prepared a report on action taken against the assets of banned outfits.

During the meetings, the FBR authorities will brief the FATF about the measures taken to stop money laundering.