HOME > Government

Pakistan bans 11 groups for links with proscribed organisations

3 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The Ministry of Interior on Saturday added 11 groups to the list of proscribed organisations for their links with three banned organisations.

The three banned outfits are Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Falah-i-Insaniyat and Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Al Anfal Trust, Idara-i-Khidmat Khalaq, Al Dawatul Irshad, Al Hamd Trust, Mosque and Welfare Trust, Al Madinah Foundation, Muaz bin Jabal Education Trust, Al Eesar Foundation, Al Rehmat Trust Organisation and Al Furqan Trust were added to the list.

The action has been taken in pursuance of the National Action Plan.

Related: FBR sets up directorate to stop foreign currency money laundering

The groups, mostly based in Lahore, Karachi and Bahawalpur, will not be able to collect donations.

The move to ban the groups by the government of Pakistan came just two days before a meeting between Pakistani officials and an FATF team is set to take place in Sri Lanka on May 13.

The Pakistani delegation will be led by Finance Secretary Younus Dhaga.

The State Bank of Pakistan will brief the financial regulator about the steps taken to counter the suspected transactions. Similarly, the SECP has also prepared a report on action taken against the assets of banned outfits.

During the meetings, the FBR authorities will brief the FATF about the measures taken to stop money laundering.

 
TOPICS:
FIF Hafiz Saeed jem jud Masood Azhar Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.