Pakistan arrests 34 Indian fishermen

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested on Tuesday 34 Indian fishermen on charges of violating territorial waters and fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

Six boats have been confiscated too.

The fishermen have been handed over to Docks police station after the initial investigation.

Related: Pakistan arrests 60 Indian fishermen

Five Indian fishermen were arrested for the same offense on January 5.

In August last year, at least nine Pakistani fishermen were taken into custody by Indian Coast Guards after they allegedly entered the Indian territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. They were handed over to local marine police for further investigation.

Pakistan and India both often arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries are poorly defined and many fishing boats lack the technology to locate their precise places.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.