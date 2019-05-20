Pakistan appoints diplomats to 18 stations

Pakistan appointed ambassadors and diplomats to 18 stations, including China, India, Japan, Belgium and Malaysia on Monday.

The appointments have been finalised after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan following a detailed meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at PM’s Office.

Qureshi tweeted the final decisions taken on Monday. Senior diplomat Naghmana Hashmi has been appointed an ambassador in Beijing, replacing Masood Khalid who has completed his stint. Moeenul Haq would be the new ambassador in New Delhi as Ambassador Sohail Mahmood has been elevated as foreign secretary.

Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmed has been appointed as the ambassador in Tokyo, Japan while Zaheer Janjua has been posted as the ambassador in Brussels under a plan to enhance bilateral relations with the European Union

Additional Secretary Amna Baloch has been posted in Malaysia while Javed Khattak would be the new ambassador in Portugal. Saqlain Syeda would be the new ambassador in Kenya while Rukhsana Afzal has been posted as the ambassador in Singapore. Khalid Jamali would be the new ambassador in the Czech Republic and Ataul Munim Shahid would be the ambassador in Algeria.

