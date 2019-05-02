Over 115 heatstroke relief camps set up as Karachi sizzles

As the heatwave grips Karachi, the Cantonment Board Clifton has set up five anti-heat stroke camps across the its jurisdiction.

The CBC administration said that theses camps aim to provide timely relief to commuters. They have been set up at Kalapul, Defence Morr, Neelum Colony, Sea View and at Khayaban-e-Shahbaz signal in DHA.

Beds, installed fans, drums of drinking water and ORS are available at the camps.

The Met office has already predicted the ongoing heatwave will continue for another three to four days. Mercury levels are expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C.

The KMC, DMC, police and Rangers have together set up around 115 anti-heat stroke camps across the metropolis where commuters are being supplied with cold water and other facilities.