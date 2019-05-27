Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan

Problems of people from merged districts must be solved

Eight people were killed and 10 injured in an exchange of fire at a North Waziristan checkpost on Sunday. According to the ISPR, the incident involved a group led by MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. Wazir was even arrested.For their part, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with other supporters said they were going to participate in a protest against an operation in Khar Kamar area of Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan."Everyone saw the videos and footage of how the Army checkpost was attacked," said Saeed while taking the assembly floor on Monday. "Did you hear the type of statements that were being given?"The protest was going on for the last two to three days. "It was quite peaceful but then an MNA, who belongs to Waziristan, called the protesters and urged them to attack the checkpost," he said.PML-N leaders such as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah tried to challenge this statement but Speaker Asad Qaiser asked them to refrain from speaking out of turn.Saeed remarked that the issues of young people from merged districts need to be solved. "I just have a few questions for people asking for their rights now. Who was ruling when Army was called to the districts to fight terrorism in 2009? You were responsible for bringing life back to normal. You failed to do so."You people have been blaming those fought the war against terrorism but you are the ones who didn't give people any facilities, Saeed remarked.He claimed that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement was formed after the death of Naqeebullah Mehsud. Former Malir SSP was accused of killing him in an extrajudicial killing. "What party did Rao Anwar belong to?"The federal minister said that security management is necessary on the shared border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. "We cannot ensure peace till our borders are secure."Saeed claimed that Mohsin Dawar even supported the drone attacks in Pakistan. "He was supporting NATO's agenda while we were protesting against it."Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were not in the house to respond to his statements. The two are members of a student-led movement PTM, which got its name in 2018 during the protests seeking justice for Naqeebullah. It was formed in 2014 and was initially named Mehsud Tahafuz Movement.PML-N leader Khawaja Asif remarked that the government needs to resolve the grievances of the people of merged districts.He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan should speak over the incident. "There is no need to avoid it.""We need to understand why the North Waziristan incident occurred," he remarked. We have fought two wars as US's proxy. "How many generations will have to pay for it?"The KP representatives, including the NA speaker, are responsible for bringing the people from merged districts into the political mainstream and give them recognition.The government must play the role of a mother and solve such issues. "This problem shouldn't be allowed to perfoliate and must be handled politically." He said that the enemies can easily exploit Pakistan's fault lines. "We should be united. We can't overcome our differences otherwise."Asif said that Pakistan's security situation isn't very strong. "All is not well in Balochistan. Soldiers were taken out of a bus and then killed."