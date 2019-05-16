Operation to clear KCR track to start from Wednesday

The work to clear the Karachi Circular Railway track will begin once again on Wednesday on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A plan for the removal of the ‘encroachments’ along the route of the KCR has been finalised too. The track is expected to be cleared in 10 days.

The decision was taken in a meeting at Commissioner House on Tuesday. It was attended by representatives of the Pakistan Railways, Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Sindh Building Control Authority, Anti-Encroachment Cell, and all deputy commissioners.

It was decided that the ‘encroachments’ will be removed from at least 50-feet on both sides of the railway track. Commissioner Ifthikar Shallwani will pay a visit to the tracks on May 18, Saturday.

The city administration will submit a report in the top court regarding the progress of the operation too.

Many attempts have been made to clear the KCR track before, but with little success.

The 44-kilometre KCR track passes through different districts of Karachi. Many people have built shops, houses and other constructions on the track now.

Last year, the railways authorities conducted the operation to clear the track in December. They were even assisted by the central district administration central and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The operation ended after only 7.2 kilometre of the track was cleared in the District Central.

The operation started from Gharibabad’s furniture market and ended near North Nazimabad. The KCR track, however, still exists in Musa Colony and Mujahid Colony.

The drive was moved to District West but nothing was done after that.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the acting chief justice, took up the matter last week after five weeks. He ordered the authorities to remove encroachments and illegal constructions from the route of KCR within a month.

Wedding halls sealed in Malir

The SBCA, on the other hand, sealed on Tuesday 15 wedding halls in Malir on the directives of the court.

The building authority claimed that the wedding halls were built illegally. The land they were built on was residential land which was being used for commercial activity.

Two of the wedding halls have been identified as Lavish Banquet, and Al-Qamar Garden.

