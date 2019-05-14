Oil and gas reserves found in Sindh

Oil and gas reserves have been found in Sindh, says the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL).

The reserves have been discovered in OGDCL’s exploratory cum appraisal Mangrio Well 1, which is located in Tando Muhammad Khan district, Sindh.

The OGDCL spokesperson said the well was drilled down to the depth of 2,676 metres. It has tested 10.44mmscfd gas, 120 barrels per day condensate through choke size 32/64 inches at wellhead flowing pressure of 2,085 Psi from lower Guru B-Sand.

Related: Mari Petroleum discovers oil in Punjab

Last month, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, a company managed by the Fauji Foundation Group, discovered oil in Punjab, Radio Pakistan had reported.

According to the spokesperson for the petroleum division, the oil was discovered from a well in Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi district.

The discovery was made at Dharian-l in Ghauri block, he said. Dharian-1 is expected to provide 374 barrels of oil per day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.