Oil and gas reserves have not been found in offshore drilling off the Karachi coast, petroleum ministry officials said Saturday.

According to officials, the process of drilling has been stopped at Kekra-1 after no traces of oil and gas were found.

The site at the Kekra-1 had been drilled up to 5,560 meters. At least Rs14 billion was spent on the drilling, half of which was paid by the government of Pakistan.

