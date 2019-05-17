OGRA recommends 47% hike in gas prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase of up to 47% in the prices of gas for the next fiscal year.

An OGRA spokesperson said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited had requested the regulator for 144% hike in gas price, whereas Sui Southern Gas Company sought a 30% increase.

He said OGRA has recommended an average of 47% hike in SNGPL system and 28% in SSGC system.

A final decision regarding the increase will be made after approval from the federal government.

