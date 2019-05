Says he will return before the budget session

"The selected prime minister lies day and night," Shehbaz told SAMAA TV in an interview in London. "He is wasting the nation's time by spreading disinformation."If I had applied for asylum, they [the government] should show proof of it, he said responding to media reports of him seeking asylum in the UK.The PML-N president added that he was in London for medical tests and will return to Pakistan before the budget session.On February 14, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Shehbaz in the three NAB cases against him: the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was arrested by NAB on October 5, 2018 for his involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.